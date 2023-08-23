Peter Obi has given Governor Hope Uzodimma a notice to quit office ahead of the governorship election in Imo state

The Labour Party presidential candidate said the party's candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, is the best for the state

Obi urged the people of Imo to vote Labour Party for good governance and massive development

Owerri, - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has urged the electorate in Imo state to vote for the party's candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, in the forthcoming November 11, 2023, governorship election.

Obi also called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to start preparing to vacate the Government House, Vanguard reported.

Labour Party's Peter Obi gives APC's Hope Uzodimma quit notice as Imo governor. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

He stated this while flagging off Achonu’s governorship campaign in Owerri on Tuesday, August 22.

The former Anambra state governor said Achonu is the best candidate for Imo state.

Vote for LP, and things will start happening - Obi

Obi said there would be a positive change in Imo state if the people voted Labour Party and Achonu emerged as the winner of the governorship election.

“LP wants to change Nigeria. We are asking Nigerians for the opportunity. Give us a chance in Nigeria, there would be change. In Abia State, today, there is hope; that is what is called governance. This is because a first-class brain who knows what he is doing is the governor there.

“We want Nigeria to have leaders that will do want they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo. I believe in the process. Achonu emerged through the right process. Vote for LP and things will start happening.”

Source: Legit.ng