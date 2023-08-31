The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced openings for Ad-hoc staff for Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi Governorship Elections

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of recruitment for Ad-Hoc Staff for the upcoming off-cycle Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

The electoral body noted that registration will be on for five weeks.

Ad-hoc staff registration commences on August 32

INEC said its portal will be opened on Thursday, August 31, 2023, for registration for interested Nigerians and will close on Monday, October 2, 2023.

According to the statement issued via its Twitter page @inecnigeria, the registration portals are https://pres.inecnigeria.org Or https://inecpres-app.com/pres-app.apk (Android users)

“NOTICE OF RECRUITMENT OF AD-HOC STAFF

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) invites you to apply as an Ad-Hoc Staff for the upcoming off-cycle Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

Portal Opens: Thursday, 31st August, 2023, 8:00 AM Portal

Closing Date: Monday, 2nd October, 2023, 12:00 Midnight

INEC releases list of governorship candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) on Tuesday, June 6, released the final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

INEC national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday.

He said the approval of the list followed a meeting held by the commission on Tuesday in Abuja.

INEC prepares 11,355 BVAS for Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made a strong pledge regarding the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

A top official in the commission, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the commission would ensure the gubernatorial polls are free, fair and credible.

This is as the commission noted that it would deploy 11,355 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for voter accreditation in the states.

