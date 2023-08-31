Apply: INEC Begins Recruitment of Ad-Hoc Staff for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Governorship Elections
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced openings for Ad-hoc staff for Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi Governorship Elections
- INEC disclosed that registrations to function as Ad-Hoc Staff during the 3 governorship elections will be on for five weeks
- According to the statement, registration will commence on Thursday, 31st August 2023, and will close on Monday, 2nd October 2023
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of recruitment for Ad-Hoc Staff for the upcoming off-cycle Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.
The electoral body noted that registration will be on for five weeks.
Ad-hoc staff registration commences on August 32
INEC said its portal will be opened on Thursday, August 31, 2023, for registration for interested Nigerians and will close on Monday, October 2, 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: FREE Webinar on Media Literacy Aug 31, 12pm by Legit.ng, LEAP Africa, and YDOS 2023 - REGISTER
According to the statement issued via its Twitter page @inecnigeria, the registration portals are https://pres.inecnigeria.org Or https://inecpres-app.com/pres-app.apk (Android users)
“NOTICE OF RECRUITMENT OF AD-HOC STAFF
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) invites you to apply as an Ad-Hoc Staff for the upcoming off-cycle Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.
Portal Opens: Thursday, 31st August, 2023, 8:00 AM Portal
Closing Date: Monday, 2nd October, 2023, 12:00 Midnight
INEC releases list of governorship candidates
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) on Tuesday, June 6, released the final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.
INEC national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday.
He said the approval of the list followed a meeting held by the commission on Tuesday in Abuja.
INEC prepares 11,355 BVAS for Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made a strong pledge regarding the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.
A top official in the commission, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the commission would ensure the gubernatorial polls are free, fair and credible.
This is as the commission noted that it would deploy 11,355 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for voter accreditation in the states.
Source: Legit.ng