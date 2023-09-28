Alhaji Usman Ododo has been cleared to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer at the Kogi State governorship polls

This was confirmed on Thursday, September 28, following the verdict of the Supreme Court in a suit challenging his eligibility

An aspirant filed the suit, Abubakar Achimugu, who lost to Ododo at the APC gubernatorial primaries

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has affirmed Usman Ododo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming governorship polls slated for Saturday, November 11.

Justice Inyang Okoro issued the judgment on Thursday, September 28, after dismissing the appeal of Abubakar Achimugu, an APC governorship aspirant who sought the nullification of the primary election which produced Usman Ododo as the party’s governorship candidate.

Achimugu’s appeal was on the premise that Ododo did not resign from his employment with the Kogi State public service 30 days before contesting the governorship primary election.

How Achimugu lost two appeals against Ododo

The judge dismissed the case at the high court, stating that Ododo resigned his appointment more than 30 days before the APC primary election in Kogi.

The court held that the evidence tendered against Ododo lacked merit.

Similarly, the appellate court dismissed Achimugu’s appeal because his case lacked merit.

As reported by Punch, Achimugu’s lawyer told the Supreme that the respondents did not resign their appointments but later agreed that they left.

The Supreme Court queried the aspirant’s legal counsel on why his issues for determination in the appellant’s brief did not have any challenge as to why the decision of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal was perverse.

Following this observation by the apex court, the appellant’s counsel was advised to withdraw the appeal.

Achimugu’s counsel subsequently withdrew the case, and the court dismissed it.

