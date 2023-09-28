Senator Shehu Sani has done a breakdown of how Nigerian political leaders spend their four years in office

According to the breakdown, only the second year is used for governance in their carrying out their responsibilities

Sani said the third and fourth years are for electioneering both in their respective political party and the general election

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has revealed how Nigerian politicians spend their four years in office.

Sani said the first year is for elections and going to courts to uphold and affirm their victory at the poll.

Shehu Sani said only second year is used for governance Photo Credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of how Nigerian political leaders spend their 4 years in office

He stated this via his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Thursday, September 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former Kaduna Central Senator added the second year is for governance in their respective areas/positions.

According to Sani, the third year is for party congresses and primary elections at the party level while the fourth year is for the general election.

How we spend our four years:

FIRST year is for elections and going to Courts.

SECOND year is for Governance.

THIRD year is for Party Congresses and party elections.

FORTH year is called Election Year.

Confusion As Kaduna Tribunal Upholds Uba Sani’s Election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Kaduna state has delivered its judgment regarding the actual winner of the Saturday, March 18, 2023 election in the state.

Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been sacked from office following the tribunal's declaration of the governorship election in the state as inconclusive.

In a swift reaction and what could be described as a confusing development, Uba Sani took to his Facebook page and shared proof that his election victory was not cancelled.

Shehu Sani reacts to sack of PDP lawmakers in Plateau

Senator Sani condemned the sack of Honorable Beni Lar and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Legislators by the Plateau State election tribunal.

Sani described the sack of the PDP lawmakers as “one of the most tragic and comical rulings.”

In a post shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter)@ShehuSani, he faulted the ruling of the tribunal based on the fact that “their party have no structure”.

Source: Legit.ng