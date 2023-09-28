Kaduna state governorship election petition tribunal has cancelled Governor Uba Sani's election victory

The court in its verdict on Thursday, September 28, declared the governorship election in Kaduna state inconclusive

Following Thursday's judgement, INEC has been directed to conduct a fresh governorship election in the state within 90 days

Kaduna state, Kaduna - The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Kaduna state has delivered its judgment regarding the actual winner of the Saturday, March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna has sacked Governor Uba Sani of the APC. Photo credit: Uba Sani

As reported by The Cable, Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been sacked from office following the tribunal's declaration of the governorship election in the state as inconclusive.

This is coming after the election tribunal dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Governor Sani against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Ashiru

The decision, which sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, was delivered during a virtual session conducted via Zoom.

This ruling comes in response to a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru.

The PDP had raised significant concerns about the fairness and integrity of the election, leading to a thorough investigation by the tribunal.

