Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the sack of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators in the Plateau state

The former lawmaker said the sack of the PDP legislators is “one of the most tragic and comical rulings”

Sani said the judgement should not be allowed to stand because justice is becoming a Ludo in the country

Former Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has condemned the sack of Honorable Beni Lar and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Legislators by the Plateau State election tribunal.

Sani described the sack of the PDP lawmakers as “one of the most tragic and comical rulings.”

Shehu Sani faults sack of Plateau PDP lawmakers Photo Credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The judgement must not stand

In a post shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter)@ShehuSani, he faulted the ruling of the tribunal based on the fact that “their party have no structure”.

The former federal lawmaker said “Justice is becoming a Ludo” and should be allowed to stand.

“The Sacking of Honorable Beni Lar, House of Reps member and other Legislators from Plateau State by the Election Tribunal on the grounds that “their party have no structure” is one of the most tragic and comical rulings in this season of judicial magic and mysteries. Justice is becoming a Ludo. This can’t stand and must not stand.”

