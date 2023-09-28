Election petition tribunals across Nigeria are delivering their judgements on key cases related to the 2023 general elections

In Kaduna, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Ashiru, filed a petition against the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of the state

While initial media reports stated that the tribunal sacked Sani and declared the election inconclusive, the governor claimed the tribunal affirmed his victory in the 2023 Kaduna state poll

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Shina Balogun, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, September 28, said his party won the 2023 Kaduna state gubernatorial election.

Balogun’s claim comes moments after the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Kaduna allegedly sacked Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The final judgement concerning the disputed Kaduna governorship election was given on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Photo credits: @RabiuSMuazu1, @ubasanius

"PDP will reclaim its mandate", says Balogun

The tribunal acted on the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru.

The tribunal also reportedly declared the 2023 governorship poll in Kaduna state inconclusive.

Balogun wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“The Gubernatorial Candidate of Our Great Party @OfficialPDPNig in Kaduna State WON the March 18th Election but as USUAL @inecnigeria rigged it for Uba Sani. We Will reclaim our Mandate Back.”

Tribunal rejects Sani’s motion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the tribunal in Kaduna discarded the preliminary objection filed by Governor Sani against the PDP and Ashiru.

Sani had filed the motion questioning the timeliness of the PDP's petition against him. He argued that the petition was filed outside the 21 days allowed by the law.

Kaduna tribunal upholds Sani’s election

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the tribunal delivered its judgement regarding the actual winner of the Saturday, March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The PDP had raised significant concerns about the fairness and integrity of the election, leading to an investigation by the tribunal.

Kaduna: Governor Sani reacts

Meanwhile, reacting to the tribunal's 'verdict', Governor Sani said he is "extremely delighted and humbled". He thanked the court for affirming "the popular mandate given to me by the people of Kaduna state".

In a statement shared on his verified X handle, Sani also called on his main rival, Ashiru, and members of the opposition parties in Kaduna to "join hands with us as we strive to move our dear state to a higher level".

