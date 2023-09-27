The nation's electoral umpire has scheduled the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi state governorship election for November 11

the INEC on Wednesday, September 27, announced that the security of voters is key to the smooth exercise in the three states

The commission urged stakeholders to intensify efforts and improve security measures in the states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over the state of insecurity in the country.

Ahead of the November 11 governorship elections, INEC expressed concerns over rising insecurity in Imo and Kogi states ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections.

The commission’s national commissioner, Mallam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, on Wednesday, September 27, highlighted the need for an improved security measure in the three states as well as in Bayelsa for a peaceful and successful electoral exercise.

Haruna raised the concerns during a media executives meeting for the 2023 governorship election in Owerri, the Imo state capital, on Wednesday, The Nation reported.

He appealed to all actors to allow peace to prevail and enable voters to exercise their rights.

