The WAEC has extended the registration deadline for 2023 WASSCE private candidates

This information was contained in a tweet via its official social media handle, @waecnigeria

The regional examination body stated that the new registration deadline is Friday, September 29, 2023

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the registration deadline for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for private candidates has been extended till Friday, September 29, 2023.

In a recent social media post, WAEC asked prospective candidates to obtain their registration PINs on or before the closing date.

Is WAEC private registration still?

Legit.ng reports that the examination body directed candidates to complete their biometrics capturing and online upload by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The update means the earlier closing date set for September 15 was reviewed. It is the third time that WAEC has changed the closing date.

WAEC's tweet reads:

"The registration period for WASSCE for Private Candidates 2023 — the first series has been extended till Friday, 29th September, 2023."

Established in 1952, WAEC has contributed to education in Anglophone countries of West Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Gambia), with the number of examinations they have coordinated, and certificates they have issued.

