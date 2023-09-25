The PDP and its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, have continued to say that the alleged identity fraud of President Bola Tinubu would be exposed if Chicago State University released his academic records

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election have continued to express confidence in unveiling the alleged secret behind the certificate of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Don Pedro Obaseki, the Director of Research and Documentation of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, said Atiku is digging into the academic records of President Bola Tinubu so that he can expose the alleged identity fraud behind the president's record, Vanguard reported.

The PDP chieftain made the comment while participating in a Zoom conference hosted by a London-based psychologist, Prof. Gold Emmanuel, on Monday, September 25.

Obaseki speaks on Atiku's move to unveil Tinubu's academic's record at CSU

According to Obaseki, President Tinubu was trying to prevent details of the document from being exposed because he had admitted that it “would cause irreparable damage to his person,” as well as other facts contained in it.

He maintained that Nigerians would be shocked when the details of the academic records of President Tinubu are made public by the Chicago State University, adding that the real owner of the certificate he claimed to hold would be eventually exposed.

According to Obaseki:

“Nigerians will be more demoralised that the owner of the certificate that President Tinubu is parading is a woman. We already know it as a fact, but we are seeking the release of the documents officially by CSU.”

