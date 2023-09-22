The United States District Court has delayed the release of President Bola Tinubu's academic records to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

The court on Thursday, September 21, stayed the order on Chicago State University granting Atiku's request

Interestingly, Judge Maldonado gave attorneys on both sides in order to file additional arguments by next Thursday, September 28

The certificate saga of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still ongoing in the polity.

Court delay order granting Atiku's access to Tinubu's academic records.

Source: Facebook

In a fresh development, the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, Eastern Division has stayed in compliance with the order, directing the Chicago State University (CSU) to, within two days, release Tinubu‘s academic records to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The Nation reported on Friday, September 22, that the court, in a proceeding conducted via video conference on September 21, ordered that the stay shall remain in force pending its ruling on the objections to be filed by an intervenor in the case brought against the CSU by Atiku.

In a “notification of docket entry,” issued by the court’s Clerk on September 21, it said it would decide on the intervenor’s arguments regarding the appropriate standard of review for Magistrate Judge Gilbert’s order when ruling on the intervenor’s forthcoming objections, The Punch reported.

In the court document, which also contained a schedule of when parties are to file their processes in relation to the intervenor’s objections, the court directed that the intervenor shall file his objections by 9:00 a.m. Central time on September 25, following which the petitioner, may file a response on September 27.

Certificate saga: Tinubu files emergency motion against Atiku's victory in US court

President Tinubu has been reported to have filed an emergency motion against the court ruling that ordered CSU to release his academic record to Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

The document of the motion was shared by a netizen with the handle @ReneRodrig1142, adding that President Tinubu filed the motion at the US court, praying that the court should delay the verdict of the Magistrate court concerning his certificate.

In his motion, Tinubu said he would be appealing the judgment and wanted the court to hear his case before the deadline set by Atiku for the documents to be released, which is September 27.

Hope for Atiku as Chicago University agrees to release Tinubu's credentials

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's tenure may be cut short as Nigerian leader as the CSU has agreed to release his academic records to court.

However, the university said it would not do so until it has a full understanding of the development between Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

The Chicago State University reiterated that Tinubu is a graduate of the institution, clearing the controversies on the president's educational qualification.

