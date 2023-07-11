A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has said the opposition will accept the final judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC)

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (Labour Party) filed separate challenges disputing the results of the 2023 presidential election

Both men and their parties requested that the election be declared invalid or that they be recognised as the winners

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A former senator who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, on Monday, July 10, regardless of the final verdict of the presidential election petition court, the opposition will “move on”.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, Sani said in the event President Bola Tinubu is removed from office by the court, a certain prominent Kaduna state indigene will severely criticise the former Lagos state governor.

“Only God will save Tinubu from the mouth of the ex-Kaduna emperor”: Sani

Opposition figures, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi had filed a petition calling the court to overturn Tinubu’s victory.

Nigeria’s electoral commission, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on March 1 declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the race.

Sani wrote:

“If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may Congratulate him or Condemn the ruling and move on.

“If the Court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the Presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed us”.

