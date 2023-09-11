Senator Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been sacked by the National and State Petition Election Tribunal sitting in Jos

The tribunal declared former Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong as the winner of the Plateau South Senatorial Election

The election victory of Senator Bali was nullified by the tribunal led by Justice Omaka Elekwo, on Monday, September 11

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Plateau state, Jos - The National and State Petition Election Tribunal sitting in Jos, has declared the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Plateau South Senatorial Election winner.

The tribunal gave the judgement after sacking Senator Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Trust reported.

Tribunals declares Simon Lalong winner of senatorial election Photo Credit: Simon Bako Lalong

Source: Facebook

The court nullified the election of Bali, who was declared winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal led by Justice Omaka Elekwo nullified Bali's election because of the PDP refusal to respect the order of a Jos High court to conduct ward congresses before the last general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lalong, former Plateau State governor, was the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate and also the Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign during the 2023 general election.

Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker in Plateau

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has set aside the election victory of Peter Gyengdeng, as the lawmaker representing Barkin/Riyom Federal Constituency of the state.

The tribunal in a ruling on Monday, September 11, declared Fom Chollom of the Labour Party (LP) as the validly elected representative for the federal constituency.

Former govs in 2nd batch of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent the second batch of his ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, August 2.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Tinubu submitted the supplementary list of 19 nominees to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at exactly 03:15 pm.

Five former governors made the second batch after missing from the first list of 28 ministerial nominees.

Tribunal declares Suswam winner of Benue senatorial election

The election petition tribunal sitting in Markudi on Friday, September 8, sacked Emmanuel Udende of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal declared Senator Gabriel Suswam of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Senatorial election for Benue North East Senatorial District.

Tribunal declares PDP's Natacha as winner

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition court in Kogi state sacked Sadiku-Ohere of the APC.

The court declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the PDP as the winner of the February 25 Kogi Central Senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng