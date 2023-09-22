Labour Party has rubbished a report that the party's local government chairmen have defected to APC in Kogi state

Idakwo Emmanuel, the party Publicity Secretary in Kogi state said there is no truth in the defection rumour

The LP chieftain said the party stricture is intact and the rumour is an act of desperation by the APC

Kogi state, Lokoja - The Labour Party in Kogi State has reacted to rumours that the party’s 21 local government chairmen have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The party Publicity Secretary, Idakwo Emmanuel, denied the report that Labour Party LG Chairmen have left the party, describing it as an act of desperation, The punch reported

“The level of desperancy of the ruling party is despicable and regrettably lugubrious,”

Labour Party structure is intact

He stated this while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Lokoja, the state capital.

Idakwo said that there was no iota of truth in the rumours

“I hereby state without equivocation that the structure of the Labour Party is intact and solidly working hard to rescue our dear state, and our move as a party is organic with genuine supporters and members.”

