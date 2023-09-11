The election petition tribunal in Plateau state has cancelled the election victory of Peter Gyengdeng

Gyengdeng, the PDP candidate's victory was nullified following a ruling by the state's National Assembly tribunal on Monday, September 11

Following the tribunal's judgement, Fom Chollom of the Labour Party will be the actual lawmaker to represent Barkin/Riyom Federal Constituency in the state

Jos, Plateau State - The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has set aside the election victory of Peter Gyengdeng, as the lawmaker representing Barkin/Riyom Federal Constituency of the state.

The tribunal in Jos has affirmed LP's Fom Chollom, winner of the National Assembly poll conducted on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Photo credit: Engr. Fom Dalyop Chollom - Sanchos

Source: Facebook

The tribunal in a ruling on Monday, September 11, declared Fom Chollom of the Labour Party (LP) as the validly elected representative for the federal constituency.

The PUNCH reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Gyengdeng of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the actual winner of the National Assembly poll conducted on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

But Fom headed to the tribunal, to challenge the PDP candidate’s victory on the ground that he was not validly nominated by his party claiming that PDP had no valid structure in the state at the time of his nomination as a candidate.

The court has therefore affirmed Fom the real winner of the state's assembly poll in its recent verdict.

