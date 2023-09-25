The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal is set to deliver judgement on the petitions filed by two opposition parties

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (Labour Party) and Adediran Olajide (PDP) are challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos

The tribunal had on August 12, reserved judgement after lawyers in the petitions adopted their final written addresses

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the preliminary objection of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which asked it to dismiss the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The preliminary objection was dismissed on Monday, September 25, according to The Punch.

Tribunal alleges noncompliance on part of petitioner

The court said it took the decision because the petitioner did not comply with provisions of the Electoral Act, PM News noted.

A member of the tribunal’s three-member panel, Justice Mikail Abdullahi, who read some preliminary motions challenging the competence of some aspects of the petition, dismissed the objection.

While the APC's candidate is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, is the PDP's flagbearer.

Omokri predicts winner as tribunal delivers judgement

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a popular supporter of the PDP predicted the outcome of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal is set to deliver its judgment on the petitions filed against the governing APC.

Tribunal strikes out LP from Jandor’s petition

Legit.ng also reported that the Labour Party (LP’s) petition that its name be struck out from the PDP’s petition succeded.

Jandor had joined the LP's candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as a respondent in his petition. Citing a list of decided cases, the tribunal agreed that a petition is contemplated to be filed between the winner and the loser of an election and not between two persons who lost.

The tribunal therefore upheld the preliminary objection and subsequently struck out the name of the fifth respondent, Rhodes-Vivour (LP) from the petition filed by Jandor.

Source: Legit.ng