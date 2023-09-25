The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor, has been described as a “busybody”

Justice Mikail Abdullahi of the Lagos governorship election tribunal stated this on Monday, September 25

The judge said Jandor was a busybody for being involved in another party's primary election matters

Lagos state, Ikeja - The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor, as a “busybody”.

As reported by Daily Trust, Jandor had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lagos tribunal blasts PDP's Jandor, describes him as 'busybody'

He alleged that Sanwo-Olu was improperly nominated by the APC and, hence, was not qualified to contest the March 18 governorship election.

Pre-election matters and internal party affairs

In its ruling on Monday, September 25, Justice Mikail Abdullahi held that the tribunal could not decide on that because the petition did not fall under the provisions of sections 177 and 182 of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended).

Justice Abdullahi ruled that the APC primary election which produced Sanwo-Olu was a pre-election matter and did not fall under its jurisdiction.

“Only an aspirant or member of a political party can complain about the outcome of the party’s primary, not a busybody like the petitioner.”

Lagos tribunal gives judgement on LP, PDP’s petition against Sanwo-Olu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos election tribunal delivered its judgment on the second-term governorship election ticket of Sanwo-Olu and that of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

The tribunal delivering its verdict on Monday, September 25, held that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy's tickets are one ticket and inseparable.

Tribunal dismisses Jandor, PDP's petition against Sanwo-Olu

On Monday, September 25, the Election Tribunal dismissed the petition brought by Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Jandor is challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 poll.

The tribunal's verdict was given on Monday, September 25, at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Source: Legit.ng