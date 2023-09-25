The Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has upheld the return of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly-elected governor of the state

The tribunal held that the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate Olajide Adediran lacks merit, and the same is accordingly dismissed

In reaching the verdict, the court initially dwelt on the preliminary objections raised by the parties before considering the issues raised for determination

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal on Monday, September 25, dismissed the petition brought by Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Jandor is challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 poll.

Tribunal strikes out opposition's petition

The tribunal's verdict was given on Monday, September 25, at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, according to The Punch.

A report by The Cable said that Justice Mikhail Abdullahi while delivering judgement described the PDP's petition as "dead on arrival" and "deserving of a befitting burial". Justice Abdullahi is a member of the three-man tribunal panel.

It would be recalled that Adediran argued that at the time of the governorship election, Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat were not qualified to contest the election. Therefore, he requested that all votes cast for them in the election be declared wasted, and he (Adediran) should be declared the winner. However, the court did not accede to his request.

