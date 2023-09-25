The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has arrived at the courtroom for the final verdict of the Lagos State governorship election petition court.

Hamzat arrival means Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), won the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, might not be present for the final ruling.

Justice Arum Ashom-led tribunal will issue a final judgement today, Monday, September 25, in the petition filed by the governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

The petitioners are challenging the return and declaration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Source: Legit.ng