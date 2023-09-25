The alleged suspension of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, from the party has been condemned

Damilare Abioro, a chieftain of the NNPP, in an interview with Legit.ng, maintained that the suspension couldn't stand, and Kwankwaso remained the national leader of the party

Abioro maintained that the influence and contribution of Kwankwaso to the NNPP cannot be undermined, and the party need to maintain unity to sustain its growth

Abeokuta, Ogun - Damilare Abioro, the chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from Ogun State, has condemned the alleged suspension of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party's flagbearer, in the February 25 presidential election.

Boniface Aniebonan, a former Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of the NNPP, Late August, led a faction of the party to suspend the former governor of Kano for six months over allegations bordering on anti-party activities.

Why NNPP suspends Kwankwaso

Aniebonan further appointed Major Agbo, the former NNPP national publicity secretary, as the party's acting national chairman.

But Abioro, the youngest senatorial aspirant of the party ahead of the 2023 general election, while speaking with Legit.ng, said what the party needs now is unity and bringing in new members rather than suspending anyone.

According to the Idi-Iroko-born politician, the influence of Kwankwaso on the party's popularity ahead of the 2023 presidential election cannot be undermined.

NNPP Crisis: What Abioro said about Kwankwaso's suspension

He said:

His (Kwankwaso) position as the national leader and the Party's presidential candidate in the last general elections has significantly contributed to the growth of the Party.

What the party needs now is for people to join the party, even if we are expecting people from other political parties, suspension of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the party or expulsion of any party's members is not the best.

Kano: Kwankwaso accused of selling out NNPP to APC

