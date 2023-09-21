An NNPP chieftain, Abass Onilewura, has accused the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of selling out the party to the APC

Onilewura alleged that Kwankwaso used the NNPP's victory in Kano State to negotiate for his ministerial position under President Bola Tinubu

According to the NNPP chieftain, the continuous engagement of Kwankwaso with the APC gave the ruling party to see the loopholes in the Kano governorship election

Kano, Kano - Abass Onilewura, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has accused Rabiu Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the party in the February 25 presidential election, as the brain behind the sacking of the lone governor of the party, Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano by the tribunal.

On Wednesday, September 20, the Kano State governorship election tribunal sacked Yusuf of the NNPP as governor of the state and declared Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship poll, Vanguard reported.

Kwankwaso accused of selling out NNPP Photo Credit: Bola Tinubu

NNPP chieftain accuses Kwankwaso of selling out the party

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay-led three-man panel then withdrew the certificate of return issued to Yusuf by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Onilewura, in his reaction on Thursday, September 21, alleged that Kwankwaso sold NNPP out to the APC to negotiate for a ministerial slot under President Bola Tinubu

He argued that the alleged involvement of the former governor of Kano State in anti-party activities resulted in the party's big loss at the governorship election tribunal in the state.

Onilewura accuses Kwankwaso of disrupting due process

The NNPP chieftain maintained that the incident would not have happened if the presidential candidate had allowed due process to take place and give the party's ticket to the qualified candidate.

His statement reads in part:

“Our investigation also showed that the continuous engagement of Kwankwaso with APC at some point gave room for them to discover loopholes which were later used against the Kano governor to secure victory for the opposition."

