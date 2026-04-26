A Nigerian man used his X account to advise internet users on the right action to take to avoid poverty

He shared his opinion in a tweet, and his words quickly caught the attention of many users on the platform

While many people agreed with his view, others joined the discussion to share alternative suggestions on how to escape poverty

A Nigerian X user sparked a discussion online after posting advice about preventing financial hardship.

He put forward the idea that putting resources into other people was a reliable way to avoid poverty.

Man says those who invest in others can't be poor. Photo credit: @SirDavidBent/X.

Source: Twitter

Man speaks about escaping poverty

His comment appeared on the X platform and went viral quickly, attracting engagement from other account holders.

Identified as @SirDavidBent on X, he argued that supporting others through investment of time, money, or opportunities would ensure that a person did not remain poor.

His remark was intended as guidance for members of the public who were seeking practical steps to improve their financial situation.

In his words:

"You can never be poor if you invest in people."

The tweet sparked reactions on X as a large number of people supported the perspective and stated that building networks and helping others often led to mutual benefit.

They pointed to personal experiences where assisting someone had later resulted in opportunities for themselves.

Man advises people on how to avoid poverty. Photo credit: @SirDavidBent/X.

Source: Twitter

Several users agreed that generosity and collaboration were important principles for economic progress.

Other participants in the conversation offered different viewpoints.

They recounted the bad times when they helped someone but experienced a negative consequence.

Reactions as man educates netizens about escaping poverty

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments.

Chibuzor said:

"Investing in people is a quality asset! But we must know that just as some of physical and financial investment we make go wrong, some human investment too go wrong. But in all, human investments are good because sometimes the return on investment are in a fashion that our money cannot buy."

Thefinthrive said:

"Investing in people does not translate to people helping you when in need. One of the risky investments is investing in people. The reward is the same as a company investing in her employees and the employees leaving the company."

Hope apparel said:

"This is deep but it cuts both ways. Invest in the RIGHT people and you'll never be poor. Invest in the wrong ones and they'll drain you emotionally, financially and spiritually. Discernment is the real investment."

Gboyega said:

"Absolutely agree, investing in people through genuine support, mentorship, and relationships builds a network that's often more valuable than money alone. That said, it's wise to invest thoughtfully: focus on those who value reciprocity, set healthy boundaries, and remember not every connection yields returns. The right people lift you; the wrong ones can drain you. Balance generosity with discernment for sustainable impact."

Wealthy Mind added:

"When you lift others up, they become the safety net that catches you if you ever fall. Real wealth is having a circle that has your back."

See the post below:

Man spotted giving financial advice to rich fellow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a widely circulated video where a shirtless man, who had fallen on hard times, stood outside a car and delivered serious financial advice to a man inside.

Commenters speculated about the previous profession of the tough-looking advisor.

Source: Legit.ng