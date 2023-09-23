Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has concluded that President Bola Tinubu is hiding something by fighting for his academic records to be concealed

In a statement by Atiku's aide, Paul Ibe, President Tinubu was questioned why he wants to conceal his academic records if he has nothing to hide

This is on the heels of the motion filed by President Tinubu appealing to the US court in Illinois not to release his academic records to Atiku

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's media aide, Paul Ibe, has questioned why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is trying to conceal his academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU), Illinois.

In a recent statement, Ibe said it is already evident to everyone that President Tinubu is hiding something and hoped it wouldn't cause Nigerians heart attacks.

President Bola Tinubu has filed a motion to stop the Chicago State University from releasing his academic records to Atiku Abubakar. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Ibe's reaction is on the heels of the appeal filed by President Tinubu asking the US Court in Illinois to reverse its order that mandated the CSU to release his academic records.

The court had ruled in favour of Atiku, asking the university to produce Tinubu's academic records to the former vice president within 48 hours.

As reported by Vanguard, Ibe reacted to this development by saying:

“It should be now obvious even to the blind that Tinubu is hiding something in his records at the Chicago State University, and even elsewhere.

“I do hope whatever it may be, it will not be of a scope that will give Nigerians a heart attack. Nigerians will soon see the true position of Atiku on the records of Tinubu at CSU. It is just a matter of time.”

Atiku's request for Tinubu's CSU academic records

Before the judgment of the US court, Atiku, through his legal representative, Angela M. Liu, had filed a petition before the judge asking that CSU produce Tinubu's academic records.

In the petition, Atiku sought to obtain records of Tinubu's admission letter, acceptance letter, date of attendance, and degree awarded to Tinubu, among others.

Through their lawyers, both Tinubu and the CSU had filed objections to granting the requests under privacy rules.

Source: Legit.ng