The Atiku Abubakar suit filed before the United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois against President Bola Tinubu has gotten a ruling

In its ruling, the US Court ordered the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Tinubu

On Tuesday, September 19, Judge Jeffrey Gilbert ordered that the academic records of President Tinubu be produced within 48 hours

Chicago, Illinois - The United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois has issued a ruling for the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This ruling was passed by Judge Jeffrey Gilbert on Tuesday, September 19, stating that GSU should release “all relevant and non-privileged documents” to Abubakar Atiku, the plaintiff, within 48 hours.

Atiku Abubakar has also filed an appeal before the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the presidential tribunal.

As reported by PMNews, the CSU will most likely tender what has been circulating in the public domain over the past few days.

The legal representative of Tinubu had insisted that his client would not be willing to lift his privacy privilege, with the ruling also conceding this by using the term’ non-privileged documents”.

It will be recalled that on the same day of the judgment of the US court, Atiku officially filed his appeal before the Supreme Court against the verdict of the presidential election petition court (PEPC)

The PEPC, in its ruling, affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential polls held on Saturday, February 25.

In his petition before the apex court, Atiku was on the premise of a 35-ground appeal accusing the PEPC of misinterpreting the amended 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

Before the judgment of the US Court, the GSU, in its deposition, claimed before the court that President Tinubu was a former student of the institution and graduated in 1979.

Atiku’s request for Tinubu’s academic records is expected to be included against Tinubu’s emergence as President at the 2023 presidential polls.

Taraba: Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker, affirms election of 2 APC candidates

In another development, two lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State have been affirmed election winners.

Justice Benson Ogbu-led election petition tribunal ruled against the petitions of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Another candidate for the PDP, Nuhu Akila, was also sacked by the tribunal and was ordered to surrender his certificate of return issued by INEC.

