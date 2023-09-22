President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been slammed for trying to block the release of his academic records at Chicago State University (CSU)

A US court had ordered the university to release all Tinubu's academic records within two days after the ruling

A former deputy spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, described Tinubu's move as embarrassing

FCT, Abuja - The former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, said it is embarrassing to Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is attempting to stop the release of his academic records at Chicago State University (CSU).

As reported by the Leadership, Frank stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, September 22.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will again defend his mandate at the Supreme Court against the PDP and the Labour Party. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Timi Frank

Frank’s statement is on the heels of Tinubu’s legal team’s move to appeal the judgment of the US court that ordered the release of his academic records within 48 hours.

It was gathered that Tinubu appealed to the US court that releasing his academic records would cause him “severe and irreparable damage”.

Reacting to this development, Frank asked:

“If you know you have clean academic records why are you fighting to stop their being released?

“What ‘severe and irreparable harm’ will you suffer if the records are released?”

Tinubu tarnishing Nigeria's image - Timi Frank

Frank claimed that Tinubu's desperate act to cover up his academic records had cost Nigeria's reputation, and world leaders now avoid him, causing a severe problem for prospective investors and investments into the country.

He stated that the cancellation of the proposed meeting between Tinubu and Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly was a perfect example that he is being avoided.

Similarly, Frank noted that the false announcement by Tinubu that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had lifted the Nigerian visa ban was another pointer that Tinubu is being avoided.

Frank urged Nigerians to relentlessly ensure that President Tinubu produced his authentic Chicago State University certificate.

He said:

“This fight should not be for Atiku Abubakar alone. Nigerians must rise up and demand to know the academic records of their President.

“Tinubu’s desperate attempt to buy time with his recent appeal is a huge embarrassment to Nigerians both at home and in diaspora."

Tinubu certificate: Timi Frank urges FBI, CIA to investigate Chicago University

Meanwhile, Timi Frank has called on the FBI and CIA to investigate Chicago State University (CSU) over President Bola Tinubu’s academic records.

Frank accused Chicago State University (CSU) of being reluctant to release President Tinubu’s records.

The former APC deputy spokesperson said failure to release Tinubu’s academic records would make the world see the American university system as corrupt.

