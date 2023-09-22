A former legal adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of the lawyers of Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Ogala, has shared insights on the legal battle involving the president and Atiku Abubakar

Atiku dragged President Tinubu before the United States of America District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

The former vice president argued that Tinubu’s academic record at the Chicago State University is questionable

Chicago, USA - Babatunde Ogala, the coordinator of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, has disclosed that his client did not appeal against the ruling of Judge Jeffrey Gilbert.

Judge Gilbert had ordered the Chicago State University (CSU) to release all relevant records concerning the Nigerian leader.

Atiku vs Tinubu: President's lawyer speaks from US

Dispelling widespread narratives, Ogala, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said what Tinubu's lawyers sought was a review — and not an appeal as being peddled in the media.

Recall reports emerged in the media on Friday morning, September 22, that Tinubu filed an emergency "appeal" against Atiku Abubakar's alleged victory in US court. Atiku is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who filed a case against Tinubu in the US court. The former vice-president of Nigeria is contesting Tinubu's victory at the 2023 polls.

Clearing the air on the latest update from Chicago, Ogala emphasised that the US magistrate lacks the power to issue an order given to the university to release non-privileged information. He added that Judge Gilbert can only make a recommendation.

Ogala told The Punch:

“As I am talking to you, I am in America and on top of this matter. Our people (Nigerians) are just making issues out of nothing.

"What did the magistrate do? I think we need to understand the American procedure. The magistrate is to make a recommendation to the district judge and not to give a final order. And that is what we are saying to the district judge.”

He continued:

“In any way, what is the issue here? Whatever you said you wanted, the court said ‘release non-privileged’. After all, they have confirmed that the man attended their school, and got his letter of admission as well as first, second, third, and fourth semester results.

“We are not filing an appeal but asking for a review against Monday for the judge to pronounce.”

Following Tinubu’s request for a review, the US district judge adjourned the case till Monday, September 25.

Release of Tinubu’s academic records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, Eastern Division stayed in compliance with the order, directing the Chicago State University to, within two days, release Tinubu‘s academic records to Atiku.

The court, in a proceeding conducted via video conference on September 21, ordered that the stay shall remain in force pending its ruling on the objections to be filed by an intervenor in the case brought against the CSU by Atiku.

