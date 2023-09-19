Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said he foresees a massive defection affecting the Labour Party

Primate Ayodele stated that the defection will also hit Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The cleric therefore counselled the main opposition parties to "go and restrategise and do things properly"

FCT, Abuja - The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to “go and put their houses in order”.

Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) while Atiku flies the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Both men are still hopeful of becoming Nigeria’s president as they are challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in court.

Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"I’m seeing massive decamp in PDP, LP"

Primate Ayodele said in a video posted on his official X handle on Tuesday, September 19:

“I want to tell Atiku and Obi that they need to put their house together. Many people would decamp from them as from January, February, March. And I’m seeing massive decamp in PDP and Labour.

“PDP should go and restrategise. Do things properly, adjust and do what is needful. You see people in that Assembly, they would decamp.

“You will just be shocked. You must not be surprised, a governor can also decamp.

“I am just telling you what is ahead of you and what is ahead of time. Don’t be surprised that you will be shocked about this.”

Source: Legit.ng