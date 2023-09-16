A chieftain of the ruling APC has predicted the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment challenging Bola Tinubu's victory at the tribunal

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi seeking redress in the Apex Court against Tinubu's presidential election victory

Reacting, Plateau APC chieftain, Mr. Williams Dakwom, disclosed that the efforts of Atiku and Obi would be in vain

Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, has predicted that Atiku Abubakar, flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi will suffer defeat at the Supreme Court.

Recall that Atiku and Obi vowed to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the dismissal of their petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, (PEPT).

While Atiku said his decision to approach the apex court became necessary because the judgement was “bereft of substantial justice,” Obi, on the other hand, vowed to challenge the judgement, describing it as unjust.

Obi stated further that he would not relent in his quest for electoral justice because the PEPC ruling “is not coterminous with justice.”

APC chieftain reveals candidate that will win at Supreme Court

Reacting, Mr Dakwom in a chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 16, said Tinubu will defeat Atiku and Obi at the Supreme Court just like he did at the presidential tribunal.

When asked who would emerge victorious, at the Supreme Court; he responded that Atiku and Obi are "dreaming".

"Dreaming....??? This is a journey of no return," Mr Dakwom stated.

Date when CJN will constitute Supreme Court's panel that’ll hear Obi, Atiku’s appeal emerges

All things being equal, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, will constitute the Supreme Court panel that will hear the appeal arising from the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) latest on Wednesday, September 20.

Recall the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi; and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have instructed their lawyers to appeal the judgement of the PEPC at the Supreme Court.

The Punch said they had 14 days from the day the judgment was delivered at the tribunal to file their appeal at the apex court. The timeline elapses on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Atiku, Peter Obi vs Tinubu: PDP predicts possible winner at Supreme Court

On Thursday, September 14, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees expressed optimism that the party will get justice at the Supreme Court over the election won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They have vowed to challenge the tribunal's verdict at the Supreme Court, the final court on presidential election disputes.

But a week after the ruling, the PDP BoT rejected the verdict, saying it would resist alleged attempts by the APC to foist one-party rule on Nigerians

