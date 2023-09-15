Lagos-based cleric, Prophet David Elijah, has made a prediction about events he said would transpire at the Supreme Court

There are bids from two top opposition candidates, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, to approach the Supreme Court of Nigeria after an election tribunal rejected their cases against President Bola Tinubu

David Elijah, who prides himself as "the anointed servant of God with too much divinatory anointing", has released a new prophecy concerning Messrs Obi and Atiku's cases

FCT, Abuja - Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has predicted that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi would be disappointed in their quest to have President Bola Tinubu removed by the court.

While Atiku, a former vice-president, represents the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obi, an erstwhile governor of Anambra state, flies the flag of the Labour Party (LP). Both men contested for the presidency during Nigeria's last general election, in February 2023, and came second and third respectively.

Election dispute: "Petitioners will be devastated", cleric

Prophet Elijah said this recently while giving a prophecy via Possibility TV.

With the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) dismissing the petitions filed by the aggrieved candidates who participated in the 2023 presidential election, to challenge the victory of President Tinubu, there is anxiety as the legal battle shifts to the Supreme Court.

Prophet Elijah said:

“The Supreme Court will uphold the judgement of the tribunal.

“Everybody that went to the Supreme Court (referring to Obi and Atiku) will be disappointed and (they'll) say 'why should it be so'? 'We don’t expect it to be so; we expect the Supreme Court to say otherwise'. But the Supreme Court will uphold the September 6 judgement (of the PEPT). And the people that went to Supreme Court will be completely devastated, completely disappointed.

“That is where whoever wants to back out will back out.”

'Supreme Court won't entertain Obi, Atiku cases'

