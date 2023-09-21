Lagos-based Prophet David Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church has called on Peter Obi's supporters, Obidients, to pray for their candidate

Prophet Elijah, in the latest prophecy, predicted that Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, would be detained in a house arrest soon

The cleric made the prophecy as the former governor of Anambra State prepared to hear his appeal at the Supreme Court against the judgment of the PEPC

Ikeja, Lagos - A Lagos-based cleric, Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has raised some anxiety as he predicted that Peter Obi will be the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

In his recent video of prophecy on his YouTube page, the cleric called on the supporters of the former governor of Anambra State, popularly referred to as Obidients, to pray for their candidate not to be detained in a house arrest.

Prophet Elijah says Peter Obi would be arrested Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Prophet Elijah predicts Peter Obi's arrest

"Arrest is an issue. You must pray for your brother, your candidate, Peter Obi. Pray for him. Because I don't know what this house arrest is all about. What is the offence? What is the matter all about? I don't know.

"My own is to pray for peace. My own is to pray for love. My own is to pray for unity."

Peter Obi heads to Supreme Court against PEPC judgment

This cleric's prophecy is coming ahead of the preparation of Obi making his appeal at the Supreme Court against the judgment of the presidential election petition court (PEPC).

Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election, had challenged the outcome of the February 25 presidential election before the PEPC. However, the court struck out his petitions over lack of evidence.

Obi and the Labour have rejected the judgment and recently made a 51-ground appeal before the Supreme Court, asking the apex court to nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

See the video here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, has predicted that the Supreme Court would favour President Bola Tinubu on the petitions against his victory.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of LP had vowed to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election at the Supreme Court.

But in his latest prophecy, the cleric maintained that the apex court would uphold the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

Source: Legit.ng