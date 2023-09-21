Enugu, Enugu state - The Enugu state governorship election petition tribunal has dismissed the petition of Chris Agu of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) against Governor Peter Mbah.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Mbah was alleged to have forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Photo credit: @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

Tribunal dismisses PRP’s allegations against Mbah

The PRP also claimed that Mbah entered a plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the past over a corruption allegation. However, the tribunal quashed the petitions on Thursday, September 21. A report by Channels Television on Thursday, September 21, noted this update.

Additionally, on non-qualification, the court held that the petitioner failed to prove that the respondent did not possess the minimum requirement to stand for election, which is a school certificate or its equivalent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Enugu tribunal judgement: PRP reacts

Reacting to the tribunal's verdict, Agu rejected it and vowed to take his legal battle further.

He said:

"I reject the judgement both spiritually and physically. I will consult with my lawyer and will take appropriate action. How can the Tribunal approbate and reprobate at the same time?"

Source: Legit.ng