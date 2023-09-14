Labour Party has reacted to Wole Soyinka's claim that Peter Obi lost out in the 2023 presidential election

The opposition LP slammed the Nobel Laureate and maintained that they disagreed with his opinion, adding, he is blind to the truth

Pastor Obiora Ifoh, LP's secretary, noted that the facts are before the courts and they will wait until the Supreme Court makes a final pronouncement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Labour Party (LP), has knocked Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, over his comment that Peter Obi, the party's flagbearer, lost the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Labour Party reacts to Wole Soyinka's statement saying Peter Obi lost the 2023 poll. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Wole Soyinka

Source: Facebook

Recall that Soyinka, speaking at a programme in South Africa on Wednesday, September 13, said the leadership of the opposition party knew that Obi came third in the election.

But in a statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh, and shared on LP's website, the party said the literary giant may as human expressed the thoughts which may have been informed by emotion or narrative put to him.

Continuing, the spokesman also expressed disappointment that Soyinka decided to take sides rather than condemn some anomalies in the build-up to the last general elections and the abysmal performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ifoh, however, concluded that Soyinka is a Nigerian and equally entitled to his opinion on Obi.

Part of the statement reads:

“We understand that the literary giant is human and thus susceptible to emotions and probably said what he said based on information made available to him by those who share the ‘Emilokan sentiment’.”

"Peter Obi achieved something remarkable": Soyinka speaks on 2023 presidency again

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, achieved something remarkable during the 2023 general election.

Soyinka said Obi and his party did remarkably well to have broken into the two major parties (All Progressives Party and Peoples Democratic Party).

How Obidients were used by some ex-generals, Soyinka reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soyinka revealed how some former military generals used Peter Obi's supporters popularly called “Obidients” during the 2023 presidential elections.

Soyinka said Obi’s supporters played into the hands of a clandestine force which included some ex-generals who were calling for an interim government before the election began.

Source: Legit.ng