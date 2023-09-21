The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) said the party will present a fresh candidate in the 2027 presidential election

The LP faction said Peter Obi should go to another party to achieve his ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria

The faction spokesman, Abayomi Arabambi, said Obi lost the 2023 presidential election because he is a not good manager of human resources

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) said Peter Obi should start preparing for the 2027 presidential election in another party.

The spokesman for the faction, Abayomi Arabambi, stated this during an interview with The Punch.

Arabambi said Obi is free to return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the Labour Party will deny him the presidential ticket in 2027.

He distanced himself and the party from Obi’s appeal at the Supreme Court challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory

Obi won’t get Labour Party ticket in 2027

He said the Apapa faction would not allow rascality to continue in the party in 2027.

Arabambi disclosed that the Labour Party will present a new candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

“My advice is for him (Obi) to go and start preparing for 2027. But it has to be in another party, not in LP. We are not going to allow this kind of rascality to continue in 2027. We will look for a fresh candidate as far as we are concerned.

Why Obi lost 2023 presidential election

He alleged that Obi lost the 2023 presidential election because he is not a good manager and doesn’t believe in other people’s abilities.

“Obi is free to go back to APGA to run, not Labour Party. We don’t want to continue accommodating a character who believes no other person, other than himself, has anything upstairs. He is not a good manager of human resources. That was why he lost woefully.

