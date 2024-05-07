Billboard has caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space after releasing 14 songs Burna Boy sampled

The Nigerian Grammy award winner had sampled songs by Toni Braxton, Brandy including late Michael Jackson, among others

While sampling music is not a positive attribute in the US, some Nigerian netizens have seen it as an avenue to taunt Burna Boy

Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, is trending on the country's social media space following a recently released list by American magazine Billboard.

On Monday, May 6, the Billboard published a story about 14 American songs Burna Boy had sampled or interpolated.

Burna Boy sampled Michael Jackson on Monsters You Made. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to Billboard, Burna Boy's most celebrated songs borrowed elements from some recognisable U.S. pop, soul and hip-hop favourites.

The list revealed Burna Boy sampled Toni Braxton's "He Wasn't Man Enough" on Last Last, Jeremih's "Birthday Sex" on City Boys, and the late Michael Jackson's 'Dirty Diana on Monsters You Made.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Other US stars Burna Boy sampled included; Fred Wesley and The Horny Horns, Fabolous, Pat Boone, Minnie Riperton, The Jackson 5, T -Pain, Marc Anthony, Sade, and Enchantment.

Reactions trail Billboard's list

The revelation about Burna Boy, who is among the top three in Nigerian's music industry, has left people talking as it comes amid criticisms about Davido making use of songwriters. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

AceGabbana13:

"But Davido giving credit to his writers are Nigeria problems lmao."

BigSwissMo:

"Billboard knowing you as the world best sampler is so funny."

OGBdeyforyou:

"Odogwu and sampling 5&6."

Big_Aby:

"King of sampling slander? I’m there jor."

Bigdraxxx7:

"Odogwu you fit sample my life right now for US agba sampler."

Thelawrett:

"Why you wan cast our BOD of AFROBEATS."

FemmyVickky:

"14 American songs keh."

Bigdraxxx7:

"Na burna boy be the real pant washer."

LUX_NG23:

"They can't come for Burna for sampling but you guys can come for Davido that he's using songwriter in 2024 Fooling at it peak lol Sample master @burnaboy."

Siri names Burna Boy best artist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported how some Nigerians consulted Apple digital assistant Siri about the best singer in the Nigerian music industry.

Burna Boy was named among those who ace the entertainment space. This comes amid the clash between Davido and Wizkid.

The video of the man who quarried Siri prompted many to react differently. Siri also named Wizkid and Davido among those regarded as the best artists in the country.

Source: Legit.ng