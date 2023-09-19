Two lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State have been affirmed election winners

Justice Benson Ogbu-led election petition tribunal ruled against the petitions of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Another candidate for the PDP, Nuhu Akila, was also sacked by the tribunal and was ordered to surrender his certificate of return issued by INEC

FCT, Abuja - The election tribunal in Taraba State has ruled against the victory of Nuhu Akila of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Benson Ogbu, who led the judicial panel for the election tribunal, also affirmed the victory of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Batulu Mohammed, for Gashaka State Constituency and Abel Peter of Mbamnga Constituency, have retained their seats.

The election petition tribunal in Taraba State affirmed the victory of two other APC lawmakers. Photo Credit: APC/PDP

Source: Facebook

In the case of PDP's Akila, Justice Ogbu favoured the argument of the APC candidate, Emmanuel George, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return to George.

Meanwhile, the petition against APC's Mohammed and Peter was instituted by PDP's Umar Gayam and Emma Bongo, Channels TV reported.

The petition reportedly borders on non-qualification and non-compliance to the Electoral Act, which the Tribunal dismissed due to lack of merit.

APC lawmaker reacts to tribunal's verdict

Reacting to the ruling of the election tribunal, George said:

“Justice has prevailed. We have said earlier that we have won a majority of the lawful votes that were cast.

“It was sorted and counted out in the full glare of the public and the Tribunal has affirmed that I am the true winner of that election. They went ahead to say INEC should retrieve the certificate of return and also return me immediately.”

Tribunal sacks third Plateau PDP federal lawmaker, declares LP's candidate winner

In another development, the tribunal in Jos has nullified the electoral victory of Dachung Bagos, the PDP member of the House of Representatives representing the Jos South/Jos East constituency.

On Tuesday, September 12, the tribunal ruled that Bagos was not validly nominated by the PDP and declared the LP candidate, Ajang Alfred, the poll winner.

This makes it the third time in Plateau state that the tribunal has nullified the election victories of PDP candidates.

Source: Legit.ng