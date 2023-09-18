Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said God instructed him to tell Nigerians to pray for good health for the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu

A cloud of anxiety still hangs around Akeredolu's condition despite repeated assurances by his camp that his health challenge is not life-threatening

Speaking on this, the cleric asked God to bless the governor with recovery to enable him see out his tenure

Akure, Ondo state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has charged Nigerians to pray for the health of the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu’s health status has been making the headlines in the past three months.

“Pray for Akeredolu’s life”: Cleric

The governor embarked on a 21-day leave on June 7 and was expected to return on July 6.

However, on July 11, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, said Akeredolu would resume duty after being certified fit by doctors.

Aiyedatiwa later added that Akeredolu had extended his medical leave, and directed him to act in his stead.

Months of high-level political intrigues and tension came to a temporary stop in Ondo a fortnight ago as Akeredolu returned from medical treatment in Germany.

He is yet to resume at his office in Akure though as he presently runs the affairs of the state from Ibadan, Oyo state.

Commenting on the Ondo governor’s health, Ayodele said the 67-year-old still needs to be supported with prayers.

'Aiyedatiwa won't succeed Akeredolu'

Meanwhile, the clergyman has played down the chances of the deputy Aiyedatiwa succeeding Akeredolu ahead of the guber election in the state in 2024.

The cleric spoke in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, September 17.

“Akeredolu’s deputy (Lucky Aiyedatiwa) will not be governor any longer.

“And let’s continue praying for Akeredolu. Pray for his life. Akeredolu still needs prayers for his health.”

'Akeredolu still looks very fragile'

A top source earlier informed Legit.ng that Akeredolu "still looks very fragile and skinny".

The source who worked in the governor's office told Legit.ng that Akeredolu's "managers" are "still packaging" him.

