Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state returned to Nigeria recently, but he is still away from his constituency

Akeredolu, who has been governor since 2017, was ill and travelled abroad for medical attention

A source has disclosed to Legit how the governor's allies have been allegedly trying to portray the 67-year-old as fully recovered

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Akure, Ondo state - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, "still looks very fragile and skinny", a top source has informed Legit.

Akeredolu, last week, returned to Nigeria from a three-month medical leave in Germany. He has since been administering the affairs of Ondo state from his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Gov. Akeredolu's health is still a source of concern, according to a source. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: UGC

Akeredolu: 'It's obvious he isn't fully fit'

Subsequently, the governor met with members of the State Executive Council (SEC) and informed them that he had presented his letter of resumption to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He also held meetings with members of the National Assembly, including Senator representing Ondo North, Senator Jide Ipinsagba; members of the House of Representatives representing Owo/Ose, Timehin Adelegbe; Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Donald Ojogo, Idanre/Ifedore, Festus Akingbaso; Okitipupa/Irele, Jimi Odimayo and Akoko South West/South East, Gboyega Adefarati.

But a source who worked in the governor's office told Legit that Akeredolu's "managers" are "still packaging" him.

His words:

"From what I gathered from those who attended the meeting of stakeholders that he hosted in Ibadan, he could talk for a short moment. He held the microphone but he barely could stand on his own without assistance.

"His managers were also not allowing him to talk for too long. He still looks very fragile and skinny. So, it's obvious; the mere fact that he couldn't travel to Akure the capital city of Ondo state said it all. He didn't walk in the presence of anyone who attended the meeting.

"Everything is still packaging. We are looking forward to seeing a day when he will return to Akure and resume his official duty."

“I'll be alive to complete my tenure”: Akeredolu

Earlier, Legit reported that Akeredolu said he will be alive to complete his second term in office in 2024.

Akeredolu stated this after handing over his resumption letter to Olamide Oladiji, speaker of the assembly and provided a copy to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, deputy governor at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Source: Legit.ng