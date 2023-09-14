Usman Umaru, a pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has been kidnapped by gunmen in the Jos East LGA of Plateau state

Pastor Umaru and two others were abducted after the gunmen invaded the ECWA Church located in the Maigemu community

A community youth leader, Michael Madaki, disclosed that security operatives have commenced efforts to rescue the kidnapped victims

Plateau state, Jos - Gunmen attacked the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and kidnapped Pastor Usman Umaru, at the Maigemu community in the Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau state.

As reported by The Punch, the gunmen also abducted two other persons in the early hours of Wednesday, September 13.

Gunmen invaded an ECWA Church and kidnapped a pastor and 2 others in Plateau state

How gunmen kidnapped pastor from church

A youth leader in the community, Michael Madaki, who confirmed the incident said:

“In the early hours of Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Gunmen, whom we believe were kidnappers, invaded Maigemu community in the Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State. They made straight to the ECWA Church, Nuku, and kidnapped the Pastor, Usman Umaru.

“The gunmen also kidnapped another person whose name is Agwom Dauda and a woman before they escaped.”

Madaki added that security operatives had been combing the bushes in their efforts to rescue the pastor and other victims.

“Since the kidnap incident happened, men of the Special Taskforce, ‘Operation Safe Haven’ and some vigilante members in the community have been searching everywhere to rescue the victims.”

