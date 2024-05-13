A Nigerian man created his beautiful scene at home after finally taking delivery of his dog from Russia

The dog, a Tibetan Mastiff, which was reportedly worth over N8 million arrived with a stamped passport

Social media users reacted to the post with many showering accolades on him over his financial prowess

The family of a Nigerian man was thrown into joy after he arrived home with a Tibetan Mastiff.

It was gathered that the man ordered the dog from Russia and it had a personal passport made for it.

Man shows off Tibetan Mastiff worth millions Photo credit: @atumoala1/TikTok.

Man shows off expansive Tibetan Mastiff

Tibetan Mastiff is one of the most luxurious breeds of dogs due to the rarity and purity of their bloodline.

In a video shared by @atumoala1 on TikTok, the man was seen arriving at his family's compound with the dog amidst cheers from his family members and other eyewitnesses.

The clip showed them hailing him with zealousness as he stepped into his house carrying the dog.

At one point in the video, he revealed the passport of the dog and informed fans that it was worth millions.

Reactions as man shows off Tibetan Mastiff

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

Many netizens reiterated how costly the dog was and noted that it costs over N8 million.

@Seyi Martins said:

"Tibetan mastiff bro na money you spend o. It sha be fruitful in Jesus Name."

@atikuuu said:

"It costs over N8 million like this o."

@Daniel said:

"The dog is not happy to be in Nigeria."

@Kosa said:

"Many ppl no know say dis T.mastiff Na still puppy oo."

@Ayanniran Abiodun said:

"2 and half years 8.5 million naira."

@๑✧⌕ wrote:

"Hope say na male and female una get ooo... coz wetin una wan use cross am."

@Pet Price said:

"For imported tibetan. That dog will be close to 10 million with correct exchange rate."

@¶Bíg∆~wiz∆¶ added:

"Dog get passport,I nor get."

@temiloluwajahsmi8 reacted:

"You all should atleast be happy for other people’s happiness, all the negative comments is not necessarily."

@kjay wrote:

"My Yoruba brothers sure know how to invest in good dogs that's some good quality specimen right there."

@SFS WORLD wrote:

"Cute 8M naira baby."

