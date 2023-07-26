Unknown gunmen have attacked the convoy of Abia state's commissioner for trade, commerce and industry during an official tour

During the attack, the assailants killed two police officers and set ablaze a government vehicle on Tuesday evening

The commissioner of police in the state called for calm and cooperation with residents in providing any adequate information that could lead to the whereabouts of the assailants

Umuahia, Abua - There is tension in Abia State as some suspected gunmen unleash mayhem on the state's commissioner for trade, commerce and industry while he was on an official tour on Tuesday, July 25.

According to Channels TV, the tragic incident happened around 4pm and led to the death of two police officers and a government vehicle set ablaze.

How gunmen attack Abia's commissioner's convoy

The convoy was on its way to the Ekoha shopping plaza on a familiarisation tour when the fire was opened on them.

A police constable, who was attached to the convoy, was fatally shot during the attack. Unfortunately, another police inspector in the area for another assignment lost his life.

To add to the loss of lives, the assailants set the vehicles from the state's Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Investment on fire.

What police say about the attack on Abia's convoy

The state's commissioner of police said a thorough investigation was underway while assuring the public that the culprit would be brought to book. The police boss condemned the violent incident and called for calmness and cooperation from the crowd.

Speaking on behalf of the commissioner, ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka noted that any information could be important in apprehending the culprits responsible for the incident.

The police authority expressed its commitment to justice and victory of good over evil, stressing that the community and law enforcement agencies can unite against the senseless killing in the region.

Abia is the only state under the country of the Labour Party with Governor Alex Otti.

