On September 6, 2023, the presidential election tribunal in Abuja threw out opposition challenges to the victory of Bola Tinubu in the February presidential election

A five-member panel of the court which sat for over 10 hours upheld Tinubu’s victory in the poll

Reacting, the spiritual leader of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, Prophet Kingsley Okwuwe, said Nigeria's judicial system has become "a slave to the presidency"

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has said the Nigerian judiciary can be likened to Adam and Lucifer.

Pastor Okwuwe, who released a prophecy via his official YouTube page, on Monday, September 11, described the judiciary as "a slave to the presidency".

Pastor Okwuwe shares fresh prophecy after the Tribunal ruled against Peter Obi and Atiku. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"Justice Tsammani-led tribunal rebellious": Cleric

According to him, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani ‘desecrated’ the hallowed place of justice last week.

Legit reports that apart from Justice Tsammani, other judges who decided the presidential electoral dispute case are Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Ugoh, and Justice Abba Mohammed.

Pastor Okwuwe said:

“Let me speak about the secret of the tribunal. The judiciary is likened to Adam and Lucifer. This relationship has made the judiciary to be slave to the presidency.”

He continued:

“The five judges were rebellious and they went ahead to do the evil.

“The evil was so desecrating, and The Lord said ‘cursed is the five of them, except they amend their ways’.”

Tribunal gives final verdict on Tinubu’s election

