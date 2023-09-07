FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, September 7, rejected the verdict by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 2023 poll.

Recall the tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, threw out Atiku’s petitions. But Atiku is undeterred and has vowed to 'pursue justice' at the Supreme Court.

Atiku refuses to accept the Tribunal's judgement. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng captures 4 key points from Atiku's speech at the PDP's world press conference on Thursday, September 7.

1) Election: 'INEC compromised', Atiku

Atiku alleged that the PDP's "gains" in ensuring transparent elections in Nigeria through the deployment of technology "were heavily compromised" by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the way it managed the last presidential election.

He also expressed fear that the judgement of the court as rendered by the PEPT, "failed to restore confidence in our dreams of free and fair elections devoid of human manipulations".

2) 'My ultimate goal is strengthening democracy': Atiku

Atiku reiterated that his ultimate goal in this pursuit is to ensure that democracy is further strengthened through the principles and processes of fair hearing.

He said it was one of the main reasons why he instructed his lawyers to file a petition challenging the outcome of the February presidential election.

3) 'Tribunal's judgement falls far short of expectation'

Atiku lamented that the PEPT's verdict "falls far short of expectation", and he, therefore, cannot accept it.

He said:

"I refuse to accept the judgment because I believe that it is bereft of substantial justice."

He added that "the war" he is involved in is restoring confidence in the country's electoral system.

4) Atiku taking matter to Supreme Court

Speaking further, the Adamawa-born politician said he has directed his lawyers to activate his rights of appeal to the apex court.

His words:

"It is my conviction that the electoral process in Nigeria should be devoid of untidy manipulations and that the outcome of every election should be a perfect reflection of the wishes of the electorate."

Atiku addresses Nigerians at world press conference

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Atiku's plan to speak at a 'world press conference'. This is coming after the PEPT threw out his case and upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku, 76, has contested unsuccessfully for the Nigerian presidency on six occasions -- in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

