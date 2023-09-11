Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has disclosed the reason behind his appointment as the FCT by President Bola Tinubu

Wike said President Tinubu appointed him as the FCT minister because of the confidence he had in him

The minister then warned the contractors should avoid leaving the job undone, adding that they would be paid fully their money and they are expected to fulfil their part

The minister made the disclosure while engaging the staff of the FCT Administration on Monday, September 11, The Nation reported.

Wike vows to pay contractors

Wike then sent a strong warning to contractors that are handling 135 road rehabilitation in the federal capital and the civil engineering works against contract variation

The former governor of Rivers State made the comment during the inauguration of a road project in Abuja, stating that the projects would be completed within six months.

According to the minister, his administration will pay all contractors to enable them to complete the projects by the set deadline.

Wike said:

“The President has confidence in me. That is why he sent me to FCT. Tinubu has said we should assure you of renewed hope."

No story when you get FCT contract": Wike to contractors

The minister warned that there is no variation in the contract he has given out, adding that he did not want to hear that the price of things that went up was why the job could not be completed.

He assured that his administration will pay contractors their money and that none of them would be owed a dime.

Wike also said that “everything has been considered and anticipated.” while warning the permanent secretary of the FCT not to come to him for any readjustment.

