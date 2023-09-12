The reason Nyesom Wike is not at peace with some strong members of the PDP has been disclosed

A member of the PDP campaign council in the 2023 election, Don Pedro Obaseki, claimed that Wike wanted to wreak havoc in PDP and later contest for presidency under the party

Obaseki made this known amid calls by Wike for Atiku and Aminu Tambuwal's suspension from the nation's opposition party

FCT, Abuja - The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is far from over.

Atiku's ally revealed a plot by Wike to topple PDP's leadership and pick the party's presidential ticket in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

This is as a chieftain of the party, Don Pedro Obaseki, accused the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of plotting to weaken the structures of the party to make it easier for him to run on its platform for the 2027 presidency, The Punch reported.

Daily Trust added that Obaseki stated this on Monday, September 11, in an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja against the backdrop of a call by the FCT minister to suspend Atiku from the PDP.

Reacting to Wike’s demand, Obaseki said:

“It is not hidden that the only thing Wike is interested in is becoming the President of our country, and anything that seems to stand wittingly or otherwise in his achieving that quest will be flushed away and that is what he has been doing."

Atiku’s camp faults Wike's call for his suspension

The camp of the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned calls for his suspension from the party.

They described the demand made by Nyesom Wike as “baseless and unreasonable”.

Wike, who also called for the suspension of the immediate past governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, accused both men of obstructing the progress of the PDP.

Iyorchia Ayu to return as PDP national chairman?

Meanwhile, the presiding judge of the Benue state high court sitting in Gboko, D.M Igyuse, has given his verdict on the suit seeking to reinstate Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Igyuse dismissed the suit, describing it as an abuse of the court process.

The judge stated this while delivering his ruling on Thursday, August 31.

