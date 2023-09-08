Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has called for the suspension of Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal from the PDP

Atiku was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, while Tambuwal was a former governor of Sokoto State and current Senator in the opposition party

Wike, who is a minister under the ruling APC, said the actions of Atiku and Tambuwal were the reasons for the party's failure

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s National Working Committee (NWC) to suspend Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

According to The Nation, the former governor of Rivers State made the call while appearing on Channels Television on Thursday evening, September 7.

Atiku, Tambuwal obstructing PDP's progress, Wike claims

Wike, currently serving as a minister under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), told his party, PDP, to suspend the immediate past governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

According to Wike, the actions of Tambuwal and Atiku obstruct the progress of the PDP, and their suspension would stabilise the opposition party.

The minister made the comment while reacting to the judgment of the presidential election petition court in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6, adding that the judges have shown that they understood the polity and they cannot be intimidated against doing what is right.

Why PDP lost in 2023 presidential election, Wike opens up

He said the PDP failed to consider the people's mood in the country, adding that this was why the party lost and that the opposition party must do away with arrogance.

Wike said:

"That is why I am calling on the National Working Committee of the party to suspend the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the immediate governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, from the party so that they can rebuild the party.”

