The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, said funds are available to complete the 135 roads and bridges he flagged off for rehabilitation

The former Rivers state governor disclosed that the 135 roads and bridges would be completed in six months

Nigerians have showered praises on the FCT minister, describing him as Mr Project and an action man

FCT, Abuja -Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has flagged off the rehabilitation of 135 roads and bridges in the nation’s capital.

The flag-off ceremony was held on Monday, September 11.

Wike flags off the rehabilitation of 135 roads and bridges in the FCT. Photo Credit: @GovWike

At the event, Wike said funds were available to complete the projects in half a year.

In a post shared via his X page (formerly known as Twitter), @GovWike appealed to commuters to bear with the government due to the inconvenience that would be experienced during the period.

The former Rivers state governor said:

“Funds are available to complete the project in 6 months. We urge commuters to bear with us as they would face some inconvenience. “

Nigerians praise Wike for flagging off 135 road projects within 100 days in office

Nigerians have praised and applauded Wike for the flag-off, describing him as Mr Project.

@JamieOlat

This is commendable sir. Your loved ones and the haters knows your capabilities in nation building and knacks for infrastructural growth. Kudos sir and keep doing more. May God be with you as you change the face of FCT for good.

@emmanex4u

Nyerishi, let's see how the contractors should work at night massively. Let's upgrade and get a good diversion plans.

@U_Rochas

Commuters shouldn’t face any inconveniences, contractors should work at night with floodlights. This is FCT for goodness sake.

@TheresaTekenah

We don't mind the inconvenience. Great job and welldone.

@possible1001

I35 roads to be completed in 6 months time. You're called Mr Project for a reason.

Nyerishi capacity overd*se.

Source: Legit.ng