Another federal lawmaker, Umar Yusf Datti of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has been sacked by the tribunal

Datti was sacked over failure to resign from Bayero University, Kano 30 days before the February 25 election

The NNPP federal lawmaker, representing Kura/ Madobi/Garun Malam in Kano state at the House of Representatives

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Kano state - The National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Kano, has sacked Hon Umar Yusf Datti of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Datti is the lawmaker representing Kura/ Madobi/Garun Malam in the House of Representatives, Abuja.

Tribunal sacks NNPP lawmaker, Umar Yusuf Datti in Kano Photo Credit: Datti Yusuf Umar

Source: Facebook

Justice Ngozi Azinge ruled that Datti failed to resign from Bayero University, Kano 30 days before the February 25 election, Daily Trust reported.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kwankwaso scored the second-highest votes during the House of Representatives election.

Court sacks NNPP House of Reps member

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State national and state House of Assembly elections petition tribunal has sacked Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as a lawmaker representing the Tarauni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Justice I.P. Chima-led three-person panel nullified the election of Yerima in the 2023 general election over alleged certificate forgery of his primary school certificate that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

Tribunal reserves judgment in APC, NNPP petitions

The Kano state governorship election petition tribunal has reserved its judgment in the suit challenging Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's governorship election victory.

The petition was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the March 18, 2023, governorship election victory of Yusuf, a candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who contested the poll alongside Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna Alherine.

Tribunal sacks second LP lawmaker in 24 hours

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu has sacked Chijioke Okereke of the Labour Party (LP).

Until his sack on Saturday, September 9, Okereke was a member of the House of Representatives representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River federal constituency.

Source: Legit.ng