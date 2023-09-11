Labour Party has suffered a serious setback in Abia as the tribunal sitting in Umuahia sacked three of its House of Representatives members in the state

Ibe Okwara and Emeka Nnamani, representing Arochukwu/Ohafia and Abia North/South Federal Constituencies, were sacked, and the court declared APC and APGA candidates as the respective winners

The court also declared the election in the Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency null and void, adding that the LP candidate was wrongly declared the winner of the poll

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Umuahia, Abia - The strength of the Labour Party in the national assembly has continued to reduce as the election petition tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the capital of Anambra State, sacked two House of Representatives members on the party's platform.

Ibe Okwara, a member of the Labour Party representing the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in Abia State, was sacked on Monday, September 11, Channels Television reported.

Court sacks three Labour Party lawmakers in Abia Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Tribunal declares APC candidate as winner of Abia Reps seat

The tribunal then declared Dan Okeke of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 24 national assembly election in the constituency.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Justice Adeyinka Aderegbegbe of the appeal panel granted the prayer of Okeke, who has alleged that the victory of Okwara was not in line with the provision of the law.

Why tribunal declares APGA candidate as winner of House of Reps election in Abia

In the same vein, the tribunal also sacked Emeka Nnamani of the Labour Party representing Abia North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The court then declared Alex Ikwechegh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the authentic winner of the national assembly election in the federal constituency.

Court declare LP's victory as null and void in Abia

Subsequently, the tribunal the declared null and void the National Assembly election in the Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency.

According to the tribunal, the Labour Party candidate was declared winner in error and his declaration cannot stand.

Muhammad Mahmud who read the judgment on behalf of the three-man panel, maintained that the number of disenfranchised voters were more than the number of the lead votes.

Source: Legit.ng