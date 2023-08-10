Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), representing the Tarauni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has been sacked tribunal

The national and state House of Assembly elections petition tribunal nullified the victory of Yerima in the 2023 presidential and national assembly election

With the evidence before the court, Yerima's votes were declared as a waste as the NNPP was regarded as not having an eligible candidate in the election

Kano, Kano - The Kano State national and state House of Assembly elections petition tribunal has sacked Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as a lawmaker representing the Tarauni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Justice I.P. Chima-led three-person panel nullified the election of Yerima in the 2023 general election over alleged certificate forgery of his primary school certificate that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Channels Television reported.

According to Justice I.P. Chima:

“After a thorough examination of the evidence presented before us, it has been established beyond reasonable doubt that Muktar Umar Yerima submitted a forged primary school certificate to the INEC. This act disqualifies him from holding the position he was elected to.”

Why court sacks NNPP Reps member from Kano

The case was filed by Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the eligibility of Yerima and presented convincing evidence to prove the forgery allegation.

The tribunal found in favour of Kawu, highlighting a compelling case of alleged forgery against Yerima. As a result, the tribunal determined that the NNPP had no legitimate candidate in the election and declared all the votes for Yerima as “wasted votes”.

Part of the court's resolution was that INEC should retrieve the certificate issued to Yerima earlier, meaning he would be stripped of his elected position.

