The Benue state election tribunal has declared Gabriel Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 Senatorial election

Suswam defeated Emmanuel Udende of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the tribunal

The former governor was returned after a judgement that lasted over three hours in Markudi, the capital

Markudi, Benue state - The election petition tribunal sitting in Markudi on Friday, September 8, sacked Emmanuel Udende of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a report by Africa Independent Television (AIT), the tribunal declared Senator Gabriel Suswam of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Senatorial election for Benue North East Senatorial District.

Tribunal returns Gabriel Suswam to Senate. Photo credit: Bede Bartholomew

Suswam to return to senate

Suswam, an ex-Benue governor and member of the 9th Senate, had in February lost his bid to return to the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

The tribunal's verdict on Friday, September 8, lasted for over three hours, according to The Sun Newspaper.

In a swift reaction, Innocent Daagba, counsel to sacked the APC senator, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. He added that he would advise Udende to appeal.

